Coronavirus: Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has announced.

The heir to the British throne, Charles, 71, is displaying “mild symptoms” but is in good health as he self-isolates at home in Scotland.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus,” Clarence House said in a statement on Wednesday night, Australian time.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”