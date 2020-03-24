News Coronavirus NAB worker sacked over false coronavirus test

NAB's Melbourne headquarters were evacuated after the coronavirus test, which was later found to be false. Photo: AAP
A National Australia Bank employee whose apparently fake coronavirus test result led to a mass evacuation at the bank’s Melbourne head office has reportedly been sacked.

NAB’s chief people officer Susan Ferrier emailed staff on Monday to tell them the worker at the Bourke Street building in Melbourne’s Docklands had falsified the positive result for a COVID-19 test on March 17.

“We have since determined the testing information provided by the colleague appears to have been falsified,” she wrote, according to the Nine newspapers.

“The colleague subsequently undertook a test, which was negative. Reflecting the severity of this matter, the colleague will not be returning to NAB.”

The reported positive coronavirus test led to hundreds of NAB workers being ordered to evacuate the Docklands HQ so it could undergo “pandemic cleaning”.

Ms Ferrier apologised for the uncertainty and stress caused by the evacuation.

