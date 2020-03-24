Coronavirus: Supermarkets bring in new health measures

Supermarkets are increasing their reactionary measures to the coronavirus outbreak, with Woolworths going as far as to install protective screens at its checkouts.

The company announced on Tuesday it was “rapidly” introducing a range of measures to ensure the health and safety of staff and customers.

The most noticeable of those will be clear plastic screens that will be rolled out at manned checkouts of every Woolworths store in Australia.

They’ve already been installed at Woolworths Town Hall and North Kellyville in New South Wales.

The measure has also been adopted in the UK by Aldi and Morrisons, as the country goes into lockdown.

It follows the rollout over the weekend of security guards for every Woolworths supermarket.

“As our team members continue providing for the community, we will do everything necessary to uphold public health and safety in our stores,” Woolworths Supermarkets managing director Claire Peters said.

Health, emergency service workers recognised

Over at Coles HQ, the supermarket also on Tuesday announced that it was extending its dedicated ‘community hours’ to cater for healthcare and emergency service workers two days a week.

Starting this week, its 7am to 8am community shopping hours – at present just accessible to the elderly and vulnerable – will run on Tuesdays and Thursdays for these frontline workers.

To access the hours, they just need to be wearing their uniform or show a workplace ID.

Coles Community Hour is changing to improve access for those protecting the community. Mon/Wed/Fri from 7am to 8am will remain exclusive for elderly & vulnerable. Tues/Thur 7am to 8am will be dedicated to emergency services & healthcare workers. More at: https://t.co/n6CpeaO9PH — Coles Supermarkets (@Coles) March 24, 2020

The company also dropped that it is working on a service to get essential groceries – think milk, bread, toilet paper – to its vulnerable customers for whom shopping in store is a difficult task.

There’s no timeline to when we’ll see this service come online.

Aldi has shelved its cult-favourite Special Buys on Wednesday and Saturdays, instead focusing 100 per cent on keeping high-demand items in stock.

Keeping the grocery shop safe

All supermarkets are encouraging shoppers to practise social distancing – Coles and Woolies are recommending the length of a trolley as a safe guideline.

Aldi is limiting the number of shoppers allowed in the aisles at one time in selected stores – if this is a store near you, the supermarket asks to allow those less able or who require assistance to enter ahead of you.

Across the board, supermarkets are presenting a united front in keeping staff and shoppers safe.

As individuals, the key message continues to be: Keep a safe distance from others, wash your hands, make use of hand sanitiser in store, and don’t go to the shop if you’re feeling unwell.