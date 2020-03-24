Bored with home isolation? It might be time to go on a Bear Hunt

Teddy bears are popping up in front windows across the world as a novel way to keep kids entertained during the coronavirus pandemic.

In idea inspired by the classic children’s book We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, the teddy bears give bored youngsters something to spot while they’re social distancing but out for a well-spaced walk.

The idea started in London, but has since spread around the world.

It has been embraced in parts of the US, and adopted in New Zealand (which goes into lockdown on Wednesday) and Australia.

It has come to a recent stop in Britain, which is about to go into a restrictive lockdown to try to halt the spread of the virus.

But the posts still keep coming to Bear Hunt Facebook pages.

Melbourne woman Melissa Kleynhans started her own version of the bear hunt with a Facebook page where keen kids and home owners can record their sightings.

“My three-year-old loves to go on a bear hunt and with the whole social distancing, and it’s such a tragic time for our nation, I thought it would be something fun for the community to get involved in,” she told Melbourne’s 3AW radio on Tuesday.

Ms Kleynhans said her neighbourhood have embraced the idea, and she wanted people elsewhere to get involved, too.

“Heaps of children are coming out at random times with their families, going on their little bear hunt and counting the bears,” she said.

“Take the kids on a bear hunt, get them out and enjoying some fresh air, and help us parents out as well to keep our kids a little bit entertained.”

For the hunt to work, bears must be visible from the road – children and families also need to be able to see them without interacting with others.