Coronavirus has Germans stocking up on sex toys

Randy Germans are becoming do-it-yourself experts as the coronavirus sees the nation’s red light districts deserted and prostitutes finding the world’s oldest profession isn’t the most stable occupation income-wise.

With most Germans spending much more time at home, the shortage of clients is good news for some in the sex industry and bad news for others.

Sex toys, for example, are selling particularly well. The number of orders placed with the online erotic shop www.Eis.de has doubled since coronavirus hit Germany in late Janaury, the company said. Vibrators are particularly hot items.

A spokesperson for erotic outlet Orion said its online shop had also seen increased sales.

Sex therapist Ulrika Vogt is not surprised. Whether alone or with several people, “during sex, and especially during orgasm, a number of positive hormones are released. This gives people a self-confident feeling and calms them down, and that is especially important now,” said Vogt.

Berlin condom manufacturer Einhorn suspects their wares are being hoarded, presumably beside piles of toilet paper, also in short supply.

Pornography would also appear to hold a strong appeal during the crisis and related social distancing.

Erika Lust, a producer of feminist porn, has reported that more people are viewing her films than usual. Since the outbreak, streaming times on her platforms have increased by 20 to 30 per cent globally.

Online porn mecca Pornhub has announced that people living in Italy – which has been especially badly hit by the pandemic – will now receive free premium access until the beginning of April.

