Tasmania will introduce the toughest border control measures in the country as coronavirus continues to spread.

Premier Peter Gutwein says from midnight on Friday, all “non-essential” travellers into the state will have to go into 14 days’ quarantine.

Mr Gutwein said “essential” travellers included people required to keep the state’s health system and trade operational.

All others will be required to go into quarantine.

The measure includes Tasmanians who are returning home.

Mr Gutwein said he “made no apologies” for the new restrictions.

“We know that for some it will create disruption, but our aim is to ensure that we protect the health, well-being and safety of Tasmanians and we would ask people to work with us as we implement these measures and as they are managed over coming weeks,” he said.

“I want to be clear to all Tasmanians, we are not going to shut the borders to those supplies that we need.”

“Our ships will continue to run, the TT Line [the operator of the Spirit of Tasmania ferry between Melbourne and Devonport], will have, I expect, more opportunity to carry more freight into the state as a result of the fact that there will be, I expect, less people travelling.”

He said the restriction may not automatically apply for people travelling for medical treatment.

Mr Gutwein also said a state of emergency would be declared in Tasmania today.

Three new virus cases were confirmed on Wednesday night, taking the state total to 10, although there has been no evidence of local transmission.

