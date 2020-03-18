Scott Morrison undergoes check-up – but no coronavirus test

Scott Morrison has been given the thumbs-up following a routine health check-up, but was not tested for coronavirus.

The Prime Minister said he didn’t meet the criteria for being tested for the potentially deadly COVID-19, which has already infected three federal politicians.

“I was pleased that I got a good tick last night from the doc, but I intend to see him regularly in the weeks ahead, because I intend to stay as fit and active as possible,” he said on Wednesday.

Mr Morrison said he was following rules for coronavirus testing to conserve important resources.

“If I’m advised by my doctor to get a test, then I will,” he said.

“There can’t be one rule for me and another rule for the rest of the country.”

Cabinet ministers are meeting “virtually” to avoid spreading the deadly virus.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton has been recovering in self-isolation at home after being diagnosed with coronavirus following a trip to the US.

Last week, Mr Dutton attended a Liberal Party fundraiser with a Sydney businessman who was later diagnosed with the virus.

Mr Morrison attended a cabinet meeting with Mr Dutton on the same day.

The Prime Minister said contact tracing from the fundraiser had led to tests for people exhibiting symptoms.

He said anyone who needed to be contacted after being close to Mr Dutton while he was infectious was being kept informed.

“The contact tracing on that event has already been undertaken, and so, where that has led to the need for tests to be undertaken, where people are exhibiting symptoms and had contact, then people will undertake the tests,” he said.

“There will be a number of cabinet members who had tests. Not in relation to that specifically, but where they have satisfied the case definition, which has been set out by the chief medical officer.”

“I can assure you in all of these cases, where there has been a question arise as to whether that should be done, we’ll consult with either the chief medical officer or the deputy chief medical officer.

“I’d encourage all Australians to do that.”

Government senators Andrew Bragg and Susan McDonald have been diagnosed with coronavirus. Tests have cleared cabinet ministers Josh Frydenberg, Greg Hunt and Dan Tehan.

A scaled-back federal Parliament will sit next week with 91 MPs and 54 senators, fewer staff and closed public galleries.

Health Department advice is for doctors to recommend coronavirus testing for people only under the following circumstances:

Returned from overseas in the past 14 days and developed a respiratory illness, with or without fever;

been in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case in the past 14 days and developed respiratory illness, with or without fever;

Have severe community-acquired pneumonia without a clear cause

Work in healthcare directly with patients and have a respiratory illness and a fever.

