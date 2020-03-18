Coronavirus: Virgin suspends all international flights

Virgin Australia has suspended its international operations from March 30 and slashed domestic flying capacity by 50 per cent, as travel demand plummets amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline announced the move on Wednesday in response to government-imposed travel restrictions announced at the weekend.

International travellers to Australia are now required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

Virgin’s latest round of service cuts follow Qantas’ 90 per cent reduction in international flights on Tuesday.

Virgin’s announcement is the equivalent of grounding 53 aircraft.

“We have entered an unprecedented time in the global aviation industry, which has required us to take significant action to responsibly manage our business while balancing traveller demands and supporting the wellbeing of Australians,” managing director Paul Scurrah said in a release to the ASX.

Virgin’s Melbourne to Los Angeles services will be suspended from March 20 while the inaugural Brisbane to Tokyo, and Melbourne to Denpasar services will be postponed from March 29.

Virgin said it will operate a reduced international schedule between now and March 29 to enable Australians to return home and visitors to return to their point of origin.

-with AAP