News Coronavirus Coronavirus: Virgin suspends all international flights
Updated:

Coronavirus: Virgin suspends all international flights

Virgin Australia will suspend all international flying from March 30 to June 14 and reduce group domestic capacity by 50 per cent. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Virgin Australia has suspended its international operations from March 30 and slashed domestic flying capacity by 50 per cent, as travel demand plummets amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline announced the move on Wednesday in response to government-imposed travel restrictions announced at the weekend.

International travellers to Australia are now required to self-isolate for 14 days upon arrival.

Virgin’s latest round of service cuts follow Qantas’ 90 per cent reduction in international flights on Tuesday.

Virgin’s announcement is the equivalent of grounding 53 aircraft.

“We have entered an unprecedented time in the global aviation industry, which has required us to take significant action to responsibly manage our business while balancing traveller demands and supporting the wellbeing of Australians,” managing director Paul Scurrah said in a release to the ASX.

Virgin’s Melbourne to Los Angeles services will be suspended from March 20 while the inaugural Brisbane to Tokyo, and Melbourne to Denpasar services will be postponed from March 29.

Virgin said it will operate a reduced international schedule between now and March 29 to enable Australians to return home and visitors to return to their point of origin.

-with AAP

Trending Now

federal parliament
Scaled-back parliament to sit next week with just 90 MPs
Coronavirus scam text
Coronavirus scam text message in circulation
More coronavirus social distancing bans planned, as Australians overseas urged to return home
More government stimulus packages unveiled as coronavirus cases spike in NSW, Vic
doctors coronavirus
Australian doctors issue urgent plea for governments to ramp up coronavirus response
NAB coronavirus hq
NAB HQ evacuated after worker contracts coronavirus