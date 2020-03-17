‘Community hour’: Elderly head to major supermarkets for dedicated shopping hour

Thousands of elderly and vulnerable residents have woken before dawn to head to the major supermarkets across the country during a dedicated shopping hour set up as a result of panic buying during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Patiently queuing in the dark in community buses, taxis and cars, holding shopping bags and leaning on walking frames, pensioners and anyone holding a government-issued concession card were allowed entry to Woolworths for a dedicated shopping hour which runs nationally from 7am to 8am on weekdays.

One grateful senior told the ABC: “We are the most vulnerable, people over 65, so we need to be careful.”

Woolworths fresh food director Paul Harker said the initiative had proved very popular on Tuesday morning.

He insists there is no shortage of goods despite reports of widespread food shortages.

“There is no shortage of goods here in Australia,” he told the Nine Network on Tuesday.

The so-called “Community Hour” at Coles will begin on Wednesday, with an announcement shoppers can only buy two packets of eggs, chilled pasta, frozen vegetables and frozen dessert.

The supermarket chain is also seeking more than 5000 casual workers to help restock its supermarkets faster under a fast-tracked induction process and will hire more Coles Online delivery van drivers.

The initiative was started by the major supermarket groups to help seniors who have been disadvantaged by panic buying as a result of the coronavirus.

The stores open to everyone else after 8am.

Australia’s chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy told Sydney Radio 2GB on Tuesday that panic buying was “just stupid”.

“The chances of any given Australian citizen suddenly being asked to quarantine are pretty low.

“This panic buying is just stupid and I really encourage Australians to take a deep breath and buy what you need.”

“This temporary measure will give them, and those with a disability, the opportunity to shop before our stores officially open – helping them obtain the essential items they need most in a less-crowded environment,” Managing Director Claire Peters said.

Panic buying in recent weeks sparked by the spread of COVID-19 in Australia has seen supermarkets stripped of toilet paper, pasta, rice, frozen food as well as tinned and other dried goods.

The issue has caused stress and frustration among elderly shoppers, many of whom find it difficult to make frequent visits to supermarkets for essential goods. In many cases, particularly for toilet paper, the shelves are often stripped bare.

“It is a logistics exercise of moving the product to get it back into stores with the pace and demand we’re seeing.”

He said the exclusive shopping hour for seniors and pension card holders will be reviewed later this week to determine how it can best be managed.

The Coles shopping hour will start on Wednesday, when its stores also open at 7am for customers holding a government-issued Pensioner Concession Card, Commonwealth Seniors Health Card, Companion Card and Health Care Card.

“From Wednesday the first hour of trade in all Coles supermarkets will be exclusively open to the elderly & disabled.

“Community Hour” will help improve access during this time of unprecedented demand. Stores will also close no later than 8pm so team members can clean & restock,” Coles posted on social media on Monday afternoon.

It also plans to dedicate grocery deliveries to people who are isolated and vulnerable. This means deliveries for other customers will be temporarily suspended, as will the Click&Collect service.

“We believe all Australians deserve the right to access their share of grocery items, particularly the elderly and the vulnerable,” Coles CEO Steven Cain said.

Meanwhile, the smaller national supermarket chain IGA is considering whether to roll out a similar pensioners-and-seniors-only shopping hour across its 1300 Australian stores.

Many smaller IGA supermarkets operate in smaller communities with a significant proportion of elderly residents. In recent days, the stores have been emptied, causing anger in the community.

The idea is being trialled at an IGA in Melbourne’s Altona, with a shopping hour between 6am to 7am, which could be extended across its network if successful.

IGA Chief Executive Fred Harrison said on Monday a final decision would be made by Wednesday.

-with AAP