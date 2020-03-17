NAB HQ evacuated after worker contracts coronavirus

Hundreds of NAB workers were ordered to evacuate their Melbourne office building on Tuesday afternoon after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The big bank’s Docklands headquarters was emptied of all staff so it could undergo “pandemic cleaning”.

“We have been notified that one of our colleagues on the ground floor at 700 Bourke Street has tested positive for COVID-19,” NAB chief executive Ross McEwant said.

“In consultation with health authorities, we are vacating the 700 Bourke Street building and will have it pandemically cleansed.

“All colleagues from 700 Bourke should go home and continue to work from home. We plan to have 700 Bourke Street ready for colleagues to return to work later this week.”

It is unclear exactly how many people were in the building at the time.

“The health and wellbeing of you and your immediate family is the most important thing,” Mr McEwan told staff.

“We understand you might be worried.”

He thanked employees for looking after each other and customers and assured them “we will get through this together”.

-more to come

-with AAP