Australian share market rises led by mining stocks after worst fall since 1987 crash

There was a strong chance that Australian shares would tank even further on Tuesday.

But the local share market has lifted surprisingly higher while attempting to rebound from yesterday’s panic sell-off — which was also its worst day since the 1987 Black Monday crash.

By 11.25am AEDT, the All Ords index was up 0.7 per cent to 5095 points, while the ASX 200 was up 1 per cent.

They jumped as high as 2 per cent in early trade, but briefly fell into negative territory.

Overnight, Wall Street experienced a bout of panic selling, with the Dow Jones index dropping 13 per cent, its biggest drop in three decades.

Mining and healthcare stocks are leading Tuesday’s rebound, with strong gains from Northern Star Resources (+13.6pc) and Mayne Pharma Group (+9.3pc).

On the flipside, the worst performers include Caltex Australia (-9.3pc), online travel agent Webket (-9.3pc) and Flight Centre (-7.6pc).

Meanwhile, shares in Qantas have fallen by 3.6 per cent in the wake of it announcing sweeping cuts to its domestic and international capacity.

The Australian dollar has fallen to 60.98 US cents.

More to come.

-ABC