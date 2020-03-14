News Coronavirus Coronavirus pandemic: What do you need to know?
Updated:

Coronavirus pandemic: What do you need to know?

What would you ask Australia's best medical officials about coronavirus? Photo: Getty
Not all of us have the mobile numbers of Australia’s best medical officers – but many of us are really confused about the coronavirus.

In the pandemic panic, misinformation and confusion have spread widely. To counter this, we’re taking your questions to the experts.

How did it start and what are the symptoms? Who should be self isolating? Why did it spread so quickly in Italy? Do masks even work? Which level of ply is best? Is Love in the Time of Cholera worth the read?

You get the point.

Everything you don’t know, everything you need to – ask us below and we’ll have the questions answered by some of Australia’s best and brightest virus experts.

The answers will be published in a special piece this week.

