News Coronavirus Justin Trudeau stays home as wife is confirmed to have virus
Updated:

Justin Trudeau stays home as wife is confirmed to have virus

Under the weather ... Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with his wife Sophie Gregoire Trdueau, who has tested positive for coronavirus. Photo: Getty
Share
Tweet Share Reddit Pin Email

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in self-isolation after his wife tested positive for the new coronavirus following a trip to the UK.

Mr Trudeau’s office said on Thursday night (local time) that Sophie Gregoire Trudeau is feeling well and will also remain in isolation.

“The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a planned period of 14 days,” the statement said.

His office said the doctor’s advice to the Prime Minister is to continue daily activities while self-monitoring, given that he is exhibiting no symptoms himself.

He is spending the day in briefings, phone calls, and virtual meetings from home, including speaking with other world leaders and joining a special Cabinet committee discussion on the new coronavirus.

Mr Trudeau spoke with US President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Trudeau cancelled an in-person meeting with Canada’s provincial premiers.

Opposition NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is also working from home after feeling unwell. Mr Singh said he’s been in contact with a doctor and they do not believe he has the virus but was advised to limit contact with the public until he feels better.

Ontario, Canada’s most populous province, is closing schools until April 5.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is asking all people returning from travel abroad to self-isolate for 14 days. The measure will be mandatory for all government employees.

He is also asking organisers to cancel all indoor events attracting crowds of more than 250 people and all other large gatherings that are not considered essential. Alberta and British Columbia are also urging all events with more than 250 people be cancelled.

Canada has more than 140 confirmed cases, with one death – an elderly nursing home resident in British Columbia.

-with AAP

Trending Now

flight centre branches close
Flight Centre to close up to 100 branches, cuts executive bonuses
tom hanks rita wilson coronavirus
‘One day at a time’: Upbeat Hanks praises Australian health authorities
Sport becomes ground zero for coronavirus – F1 hit, lockouts loom
asx coronavirus
Lazarus-like recovery saves Australian shares on torrid day
qantas wage theft
Qantas repaying at least $7.1m to shortchanged workers
virgin flights coronavirus
Virgin axes more flights, slashes bonuses as virus bites