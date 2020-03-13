Australia will ban ‘organised, non-essential gatherings’ of more than 500 people to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The limit was announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a press conference after the COAG meeting concluded this afternoon.

“That, of course, doesn’t include schools. It doesn’t include university lectures. It doesn’t mean people getting on public transport or going to airports or things of that nature,” Mr Morrison told reporters.

The Prime Minister also said Australians should reconsider travel overseas unless it is essential.

The government has raised the level of travel advice for all countries, regardless of people’s destination, age or health.

“This is done to protect their health and to limit their exposure, given we have so many countries now that are affected by the coronavirus. Only essential travel should be considered if you are going overseas from this point forward,” he said.

Australia’s chief medical officer had earlier made the recommendation that large gatherings be cancelled amid fears about COVID-19.

State premiers, chief ministers and the Prime Minister subsequently acted on Brendan Murphy’s advice at the meeting in Sydney.

The Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Melbourne had already been cancelled today, and spectators for cricket games banned.

NRL, soccer and AFL officials are all currently grappling with questions about crowds and contagion.

A senior West Australian doctor has called for all schools to be closed soon and for there to be no crowds allowed at events as the coronavirus spreads, declaring he wants his colleagues to stay alive.

The Prime Minister and federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese earlier on Friday both said they planned to go to the football this weekend.

Mr Morrison said it was up to states and individual organisations to decide whether major gatherings should go ahead, based on medical advice.

But WA Australian Medical Association (AMA) president Andrew Miller posted on social media: “You want to go to the footy? I want my colleagues to stay alive.”

He finished the tweet by declaring “this is not a game”.

You want to go to the footy? I want my colleagues to stay alive. Cancel crowds at events. Close the schools soon. Telehealth for ALL consults ALL docs. HCW #covid priority rapid testing NOW. This is not a game. — Andrew Miller (@drajm) March 12, 2020

Mr Morrison said he would still be attending the season-opening game of his beloved Cronulla Sharks rugby league team in Sydney on Saturday night.

The NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast Titans is also going ahead on Friday night.

A new national cabinet made up of the Prime Minister, premiers and chief ministers will meet on Sunday to decide how to put in place arrangements to cope with the coronavirus outbreak.