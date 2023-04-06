Live

The boyfriend of a mum who died in a horror crash that also killed three young boys has been charged over an incident that allegedly occurred minutes before the car went off the road.

NSW Police said a 32-year-old man arrested after the single-vehicle accident in Leeton, NSW, was charged with domestic violence-related offences late Wednesday.

Police said the rear door of a home in Cudgel Street, Yanco, was allegedly kicked in and a resident threatened shortly after 11pm Tuesday (4 April 2023).

“About 15 minutes later, a vehicle being driven along Research Road left the road and crashed, resulting in the deaths of a 36-year-old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12.”

The man has been charged with two counts of stalk/intimidate intend fear physical harm (domestic), and one count of aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence.

No charges have been laid in relation to the crash itself which killed Tania Murphy and the three boys who have been identified in media as her two sons and nephew.

The Hyundai Getz hit a pole and rolled down an embankment into a water channel at Yanco, about seven kilometres south of Leeton in the Riverina district.

Ms Murphy and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12 were found dead when emergency services arrived about 11.15pm on Tuesday.

Media have named the 32-year-old boyfriend as Dean Ingram. He has been refused bail to appear in Griffith Local Court on Thursday.

Police said a woman aged 50 was also arrested at a unit in Griffith about 8am Wednesday. She was released without charge, pending further inquiries.

After news of the tragedy broke, distressed locals began visiting the accident scene.

Leeton mayor Tony Reneker said the town of about 10,000 people was reeling.

“It’s a shocking feeling, a feeling of despair and disbelief,” he told AAP.

“Every fatal accident is a tragedy but to have four killed in one vehicle is just unbelievable.

“I’ve spoken to the police commanders … they’ve actually got the crash investigation team from Sydney coming down to take over the investigation.”

Meanwhile, NSW Police are launching Operation Easter — a highly visible traffic operation focused on reducing road fatalities and trauma over the holiday weekend.

The five-day operation begins at midnight and runs until 11:59pm on Monday, with double demerits for drivers caught speeding, drink driving, not wearing seatbelts or helmets or using a mobile phone while behind the wheel.

Inquiries into the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash are continuing by Murrumbidgee Police District.

Anyone with information about this incident – or who has dashcam vision relevant to the investigation – should contact Griffith Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

-with AAP