Woman and three boys die in NSW Riverina car crash
Woman and three boys die in NSW Riverina car crash

An Institute of Criminology report shows the homicide rate has fallen 55 per cent since 1990. Photo: AAP
A woman and three young boys have died in a horror car crash in the NSW Riverina.

NSW Police say the car crashed into a pole late on Tuesday night before rolling down an embankment into a water channel, landing on its roof at Yanco, about seven kilometres south of Leeton.

Everyone inside the car was dead by the time emergency services arrived around 11.15pm.

“Whilst yet to be formally identified the occupants are believed to be a 36-year-old woman and three boys aged 10, 11 and 12 who are all related to one another,” NSW Police said in a statement on Wednesday.

Officers from the Murrumbidgee Police District have established a crime scene that will be examined by specialist police.

 

