Live

A stony-faced Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 criminal charges as he was formally arrested on Wednesday morning (AEDT) while surrendering to a New York court in an historic arraignment.

The former US president silently entered the courthouse in Manhattan without handcuffs and sat alongside his defence team as the charges were officially unsealed.

The charges reportedly relate to the alleged payment of hush money to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election.

The criminal allegations include the falsifying of business records.

Mr Trump, 76, did not speak to the media or release a public statement as he attended the court to surrender to authorities.

He left Trump Tower early Wednesday (AEDT) and gave the cameras a fist pump before he was escorted to the courthouse through New York streets by the Secret Service.

The first photos inside the courthouse on the 15th floor showed Mr Trump stepping out of an elevator and walking down a hallyway as he was led by police and Secret Service detail.

He remained silent as he entered the courtroom and took a seat alongside his lawyers.

Media were banned from live broadcasting the historic appearance but a small pool of photographers were permitted to take still images.

Mr Trump was in the courtroom for about one hour before he left the courtroom, again not making any comment to media and his supporters gathered outside.

He was driven away through lower Manhattan in a motorcade.

The first sitting or former US president to face criminal charges, Mr Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a case stemming from a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

From his motorcade, Mr Trump posted on social media: “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL – WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America.”

Mr Trump was fingerprinted but no mugshot photo was taken, according to a Twitter post by a New York Times reporter.

Earlier

Donald Trump has arrived at a Manhattan courthouse to be formally charged in a watershed moment as his supporters and detractors noisily rally outside.

The 76-year-old former US president and front-runner for the 2024 Republican nomination is the first sitting or former president to face criminal charges.

He was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury last week in a case stemming from a 2016 hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, though the specific charges had yet to be disclosed.

Mr Trump was driven to the courthouse in a motorcade on Tuesday local time (Wednesday morning AEDT) after departing his New York residence at Trump Tower.

Mr Trump, who has said he is innocent and is due to plead not guilty, was expected to surrender to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg before an arraignment proceeding before Justice Juan Merchan.

The arraignment, where Mr Trump will be in court to hear charges and have a chance to enter a plea, was planned for 2.15 pm local time.

“Today (Tuesday) is the day that a ruling political party ARRESTS its leading opponent for having committed NO CRIME,” Mr Trump, who flew to New York from his Florida home on Monday, said in a fundraising email sent out on Tuesday morning.

On social media, ahead of the arraignment Mr Trump renewed his attacks on Merchan, who last year also presided over a trial in which Mr Trump’s real estate company was convicted of tax fraud.

Mr Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, in November announced a bid to regain the presidency in 2024 in a bid to deny Democratic President Joe Biden, who beat him in 2020, a second term in the White House.

On a cool and sunny early spring day in the most-populous US city, Trump supporters and detractors were separated by barricades set up by police to try to keep order, though there were some confrontations.

“Let’s keep it civil, folks,” a police officer told them.

Hundreds of Trump supporters, at a park across from the Manhattan courthouse, cheered and blew whistles, outnumbering his detractors.

The Trump critics held signs including one of Mr Trump dressed in a striped jail uniform behind bars and another that read, “Lock Him Up.”

Typically, people facing arraignment are fingerprinted and have mugshot photographs taken. The court appearance was likely to be brief.

“It won’t be a long day in court,” Joseph Tacopina, one of Mr Trump’s lawyers, said on ABC.

Yahoo News late on Monday reported that Mr Trump would face 34 felony counts for falsification of business records.

Any trial is at least more than a year away, legal experts said. Being indicted or even convicted does not legally prevent Mr Trump from running for president.

Five photographers will be admitted to the courtroom before the arraignment starts to take pictures for several minutes. Mr Trump’s lawyers had urged a judge to keep them out, arguing they would worsen “an already almost circus-like atmosphere.”

Mr Bragg, a Democrat who led the investigation, was set to give a news conference after the arraignment. Mr Trump and his allies have portrayed the case as politically motivated.

In a social media post, Mr Trump said Manhattan Criminal Court was a “very unfair venue” and urged that the case be moved to the New York City borough of Staten Island, which regularly votes Republican.

It was unclear whether Mr Trump’s lawyers would argue in court for a change of venue.

Mr Trump will return to Florida and deliver remarks from his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday evening, his office said.

The Manhattan grand jury that indicted Mr Trump heard evidence about a $130,000 payment to Daniels in the waning days of the 2016 presidential campaign.

Ms Daniels has said she was paid to keep silent about a sexual encounter she had with Mr Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel in 2006.

Mr Trump denies a sexual relationship but has acknowledged reimbursing his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen for the payment.

Mr Trump faces a separate criminal probe by a Democratic local prosecutor in Georgia into whether he unlawfully tried to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state.

He also faces two US Justice Department investigations led by a special counsel into efforts to overturn the 2020 election results and his handling of classified documents after leaving office.