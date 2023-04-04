Live

Police have found human remains during excavation works at a rural property in Adelaide’s north during their hunt for the body of a missing father of two.

Investigators found the remains buried in a large, man-made bunker inside a shed at the rear of a property at Kudla on Tuesday afternoon.

But Detective Inspector Mark McEachern said it was too early to say if the body belonged to Steven Murphy, 38, who has been missing for almost two months.

Police are treating the find as a homicide investigation and will conduct further forensic tests on the remains, which were found in a hole several metres deep, to identify the body.

“We’ve spoken to Mr Murphy’s relatives and advised them there’s been a development but we can’t confirm to them that it’s Steven,” Detective Inspector McEachern said.

Investigators on Sunday night received a tip-off that there might be a body at the premises, information which led to the discovery of a cannabis crop and an unauthorised firearm.

Police said they knew of no obvious connection between Mr Murphy and a 45-year-old man arrested at the Kudla residence in relation to the drugs and gun.

The man was charged with possessing a firearm without a licence, possessing an unregistered firearm and ammunition, cultivating a commercial quantity of a controlled plant and possessing prescribed equipment.

He was refused bail and appeared in Elizabeth Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police said they found 20 cannabis plants being hydroponically grown in the shed behind the house.

Detective Inspector McEachern said police were keeping an open mind about the identities of the person whose remains were found and whoever was responsible for the death.

Police posted an appeal in relation to Mr Murphy’s whereabouts on Facebook on March 18.

It said he was last seen at Kudla on February 15 and they had concerns for his welfare.

Speculation online was that he had been squatting in local farm buildings.

-AAP