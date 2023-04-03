News Police heads look down barrel of gun register
Updated:
Live

Police heads look down barrel of gun register

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus will convene a roundtable to progress a national firearms register.
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Australia’s first legal officer is bringing together the nation’s police ministers to urgently progress the national firearms register.

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus will convene the roundtable on Monday as the federal government works to expedite the development of the register after high-profile shootings.

National cabinet ordered police ministers to report back by the middle of the year after the shooting of two police officers and a third person in Wieambilla, Queensland in December.

Mr Dreyfus said Australia already had some of the world’s strongest gun laws but there was room for improvement.

“The Albanese government is committed to working closely with jurisdictions on this initiative, which is vital to preserve the safety of the community and police,” he said.

“A national firearms register will ensure police across all Australian jurisdictions have timely and accurate information to assess any firearms risk posed and protect the community from harm.”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was a necessary measure after state and territory leaders were briefed by Australia’s top spy about the rise of right-wing extremism and so-called “sovereign citizens”.

— AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
Fan invasion: Australian GP admits security failures
superannuation
‘Unfair and unsustainable’: How Australia could save up to $13.5 billion curbing super tax breaks
age pension
Ask the Expert: How your superannuation balance might affect your pension
food delivery service
Lite n’ Easy leads the way in healthy meal delivery services
the claremont murders
The Claremont Murders: The latest true crime TV drama continues our obsession with serial killers
making money easy fixed-rate mortgages
Making Money Easy Season 3, Episode 9: Encouraging signs, but the economic ride isn’t over