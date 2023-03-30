News Watch: Historic voice bill, Pay rise push, Migrant surge
Updated:

Watch: Union bosses are pushing for millions of low-paid Australian workers to receive a pay rise of 7 per cent to keep up with inflation as the fair work commission conducts its annual wage review. The estranged wife of Victorian union identity John Setka has been charged with allegedly plotting to kill him. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s first commitment on election night was to implement the Uluru Statement in full. This morning, the Indigenous Voice referendum bill was introduced by the attorney-general.

