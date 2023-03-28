News Soggy outlook as sweeping cloudbands to smother Australia
Updated:
Live

Soggy outlook as sweeping cloudbands to smother Australia

The seven-day rain outlook to Sunday. Photo: Weatherzone
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Twin blankets of cloud are expected to smother much of Australia this week, bringing rain – and possibly floods and thunderstorms – to every state and territory.

Weatherzone.com.au predicts a wet week across the country caused by a phenomenon known as cloudbands.

North-west cloudbands typically stretch from the far north-west of Australia towards the south-east corner.

They are caused by moisture-laden air from the Indian Ocean and usually produce widespread rain over Australia between autumn and spring.

This week, two vast blankets of airborne moisture are expected.

“Two north-west cloudbands will pass over Australia as streams of Indian Ocean moisture move south and interact with a series of cut-off upper-level lows passing over the nation’s southern states,” Weatherzone wrote on Tuesday.

Over the next seven days, the two “pulses” of airborne moisture will spread across Australia.

“Rain will fall over much of every state and territory this week, with some places also likely to see thunderstorms,” Weatherzone said.

“Pockets of heavy rain will produce areas of flooding, both with and independent of thunderstorms.”

There were already flood warnings for Queensland and NSW on Tuesday.

Topics:

Weather Weatherzone

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

Medical technology concept.
Aussie biomedical innovations will revolutionise the lives of quadriplegics and cancer patients
Chris Bowen says discussion on the details is ongoing.
Deal hailed as first concrete steps on climate in a decade
shark
Toy shark plays with scientists’ reputations
Jeremy Renner
Jeremy Renner uses anti-gravity treadmill to walk again after accident
Pictured is a doctor giving out a prescription
Extended prescriptions reforms a ‘no brainer’, but not a silver bullet
Three children, three staff killed as female shooter storms Christian school