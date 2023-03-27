Missing Victorian man’s dogs found

Live

A man who went missing in Victoria’s south-east may have met with foul play after his dogs were found wandering the streets.

Police are investigating the suspicious circumstances around the disappearance of Morwell resident John Swiety, who was last seen in Nurran on March 17.

It is believed Mr Swiety was heading to Goongerah after leaving his home in a white Toyota Hiace van about 2am.

Concerns were raised when his two small terriers were found wandering near a road north of Orbost on March 18.

The dogs were microchipped and Mr Swiety’s sister was contacted in relation to them, which prompted her to report him missing on March 22.

Police have concerns for his welfare because they say his disappearance is out of character and is being treated as suspicious.

He is described as being about 170cm tall, with short brown hair and of Caucasian appearance.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

-AAP

