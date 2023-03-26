News Ukraine bank chief stops ‘dangerous’ funding
Ukraine bank chief stops ‘dangerous’ funding

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine says printing money to fund the war "created huge risks". Photo: AAP
Ukraine will no longer resort to “dangerous” monetary financing to fund the war against Russia, its central bank governor, Andriy Pyshnyi, has told the Financial Times.

In an interview published on Sunday, the head of the National Bank of Ukraine said it had “created huge risks for macro-financial stability” when the bank was last year forced to print billions of hryvnia to plug a budget shortfall, adding an “open conflict” with the government over the issue had been resolved.

“It was a quick remedy, but very dangerous,” Pyshnyi said.

-AAP

Ukraine

