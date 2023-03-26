News Second Hamburg shooting leaves two dead
Second Hamburg shooting leaves two dead

Hamburg
A gunman shot dead seven Jehovah's Witnesses in Hamburg on March 9. Photo: AAP
Two people have died after a shooting in Hamburg, Germany, police say – the second deadly shooting in the city this month.

Police said they had concluded an operation and were now investigating. 

A representative declined to comment on the perpetrator.

Bild reported police were called shortly before midnight and that 28 vehicles rushed to the scene.

A gunman shot seven people dead at a Jehovah’s Witnesses centre in Hamburg on March 9 before killing himself.

-AAP

