Second Hamburg shooting leaves two dead

Two people have died after a shooting in Hamburg, Germany, police say – the second deadly shooting in the city this month.

Police said they had concluded an operation and were now investigating.

A representative declined to comment on the perpetrator.

Bild reported police were called shortly before midnight and that 28 vehicles rushed to the scene.

A gunman shot seven people dead at a Jehovah’s Witnesses centre in Hamburg on March 9 before killing himself.

-AAP