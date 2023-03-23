News Watch: Emotional PM lays out Voice question; AFP’s mammoth drug bust
Watch: Emotional PM lays out Voice question; AFP’s mammoth drug bust

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese surrounded by members of the First Nations Referendum Working Group speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, March 23, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING
Watch: An emotional PM Anthony Albanese unveils wording for the Voice To Parliament referendum question. The AFP arrests five men after allegedly discovering 52 kilograms of ‘ice’ on board a flight. Leaders from the Gulf of Carpentaria are urging the federal government not to forget their communities, which have been cut off by flooding for three months. Back to basics’ is the new mantra for Australia’s ailing education system.

