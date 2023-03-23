Watch: Emotional PM lays out Voice question; AFP’s mammoth drug bust

Live
Watch: An emotional PM Anthony Albanese unveils wording for the Voice To Parliament referendum question. The AFP arrests five men after allegedly discovering 52 kilograms of ‘ice’ on board a flight. Leaders from the Gulf of Carpentaria are urging the federal government not to forget their communities, which have been cut off by flooding for three months. Back to basics’ is the new mantra for Australia’s ailing education system.
