News Man survives shark attack in WA
Updated:
Live

Man survives shark attack in WA

shark
A man was bitten by a shark off the coast of Karratha, WA. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man has been transferred to hospital after being bitten by a shark off the coast of northern Western Australia.

Authorities have confirmed that a man received non-life-threatening injuries from a shark near Delta Island in the Pilbara region.

He was sent to a hospital in Karratha for treatment.

The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has asked people to take extra caution around the area while investigations continue.

-AAP

Topics:

Shark

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
Locker-room hate: Tennis champ says she did nothing to deserve backlash
first-home buyers
‘Everyone around you is stuck’: First-home buyers suffer as financial hurdles pile up
tiger lily
Michael Hutchence and Paula Yates doco may open old wounds for daughter Tiger Lily
public transport
Sky-high public transport fares makes Australia rank on unpopular charts, study shows
Pictured is someone working from home. After work intrusions are harming employee's mental health.
After-work intrusions are harming workers’ mental health
indigenous voice referendum
PM announces wording for Indigenous Voice referendum