Man survives shark attack in WA

Live
A man has been transferred to hospital after being bitten by a shark off the coast of northern Western Australia.
Authorities have confirmed that a man received non-life-threatening injuries from a shark near Delta Island in the Pilbara region.
He was sent to a hospital in Karratha for treatment.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development has asked people to take extra caution around the area while investigations continue.
-AAP
Comment on this story
Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies