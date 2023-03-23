Perrottet gets sporty, while Minns heads to Monaro

Live

The NSW Premier has announced a 100-day plan for a re-elected Coalition team, while Labor leader Chris Minns tried his luck in the bellwether seat of Monaro as he pressed his claim to give the state a fresh start.

With two days of campaigning left until election day, the leaders were back on the hustings in a last-ditch bid to court wavering voters.

Nearly 900,000 people have already cast their vote, while more than 500,000 postal vote packs have been distributed.

Buoyed by a strong performance against Premier Dominic Perrottet in a final campaign debate on Wednesday night, Mr Minns waded into the government territory of Monaro on Thursday.

Nationals MP Nichole Overall, who took Monaro in a by-election after former deputy premier John Barilaro retired last year, holds the seat with a margin of 11.6 per cent.

Centred around Queanbeyan and held by a member of government for 86 of the past 96 years, the electorate is a critical part of Labor’s potential path to minority rule.

Mr Minns dropped into a Queanbeyan cafe at dawn with Labor’s candidate Steve Whan, promising $650 million for urgent road upgrades in regional NSW.

“We know many parts of this part of NSW have been affected by flooding, like many regional towns,” he told reporters.

“There’s been major problems with road infrastructure, potholes in particular.

“We’ve spoken to mayors … who’ve told us in many cases they’re not potholes, they’re craters that cars have been falling into.”

Meanwhile, the Premier’s campaign bus headed to the Sydney seat of Drummoyne to announce $500,000 to upgrade facilities at St Luke’s Oval.

The seat had been comfortably held by former Liberal John Sidoti since 2011, but he is retiring after the Independent Commission Against Corruption last year found he engaged in serious corrupt conduct.

Mr Sidoti has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

“We’re out every day fighting for every vote,” Mr Perrottet said, alongside candidate Stephanie Di Pasqua.

Fruit tartlets and grisini were then on the menu, as the Premier stopped at Pasticceria Papa in Five Dock to share a slice of cheesecake with his wife Helen.

Mr Perrottet again faced questions about his decision to call Health Minister Brad Hazzard instead of an ambulance last month when his wife became unwell after a gym visit.

He said he followed advice given to him by his friend and colleague.

“My entire focus on my wife at the time … like any husband in that situation,” he said.

Asked if his wife had been diverted from a more crowded hospital entry point to three waiting consultants, the Premier said it was a “matter for NSW Health”.

“I wasn’t with my wife, I got there separately,” he said.

“Secondly, my wife was obviously paralysed on a stretcher and she would have followed the instructions of the health team at Royal North Shore.”

Mr Perrottet unveiled his plan for his first 100 days in office, rolling out signature policies including a superannuation-style fund for children, $250 energy rebates for households, reducing the Opal cap by 20 per cent, and appointing a supply chain commissioner to cut grocery bills.

Mr Minns won the final debate between the leaders in Penrith on Wednesday night, with 48 per cent of the audience saying the Labor leader came out on top, 32 per cent went voting for Mr Perrottet, and 20 per cent were undecided.

-AAP