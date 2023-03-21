Watch: Climate change crisis, TikTok ban looms, NSW election countdown

Watch: The world’s top scientists have issued a dire final warning on climate change, saying unless deep and sustained carbon emission cuts are made urgently, global temperature rises will become irreversible. TikTok could soon be banned from all Australian government devices due to fears data could be accessed by Chinese officials. There are only four days until the New South Wales state election and both the Liberal and Labor leaders are touring the state to make their case to voters.
Comment on this story
Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies