Watch: Welfare payment boost, Search for missing canyoner, Nazi salute ban

Watch: A desperate search is underway again for a 39 year old man who has gone missing while canyoning in the New South Wales Blue Mountains. The Nazi salute will be banned in Victoria following disturbing scenes at a protest in Melbourne over the weekend, that involved a far-right group. More than 4.7 million Australians will receive a boost to their welfare payments designed to ease the pressure of inflation, but advocates warn it won’t be enough.

