News Crime 90-year-old driver charged over teen pedestrian death
Updated:
Live

90-year-old driver charged over teen pedestrian death

A 90-year-old Sydney women has been charged over the death of a 17-year-old pedestrian. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A 90-year-old woman has been charged over a crash that killed a teenage pedestrian in Sydney’s northwest last year.

Emergency services were called to a crash in Carlingford on December 1, after reports a car had left the road and hit two teenage boys walking on the footpath, NSW Police said on Monday.

A 17-year-old boy died at the scene, while another boy, also 17, was taken to hospital with a head injury.

The driver of the sedan, a 90-year-old woman from Epping, suffered a leg injury and was taken to hospital, where she underwent mandatory testing.

She was charged on Sunday with negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving and will appear appear in Burwood Local Court on May 15.

— AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

Amsterdam stay away
First came Bali, now Amsterdam wants partying tourists to ‘stay away’
nsw election
Liberals set to relinquish record reign at NSW election
super
Ask the Expert: What you can do with your super – and when you can do it
travel
Overlooked towns becoming Aussie travel hotspots
Vic Liberals leader to expel MP over anti-trans rally
making money easy banks
Making Money Easy Season 3, Episode 7: How will bank troubles abroad affect Australia?