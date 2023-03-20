News Body of missing canyoner found in Blue Mountains
The body of a man who was canyoning in the Blue Mountains has been found. Photo: AAP
Emergency crews have found the body of a Sydney man who went missing in a NSW Blue Mountains river while canyoning with friends.

The 39-year-old St Ives man was canyoning with a group at the Wollangambe River, Mt Wilson, when he went missing about 3pm on Sunday, NSW Police said.

Officers began searching the water and surrounding areas with help from Police Rescue and PolAir, but suspended the operation at 7pm due to low light.

The search resumed at 9am on Monday.

“The body of a man – believed to be that of the missing 39-year-old man – was located during the search about 11am,” police said in a statement.

-AAP

