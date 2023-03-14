News Man receives three-year stadium ban for racially abusing Brentford star Ivan Toney
Updated:
Live

Man receives three-year stadium ban for racially abusing Brentford star Ivan Toney

The man who racially abused Ivan Toney (pic) online has received a three-year England stadium ban. Photo: AP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man who racially abused Brentford striker Ivan Toney on social media has been banned from every stadium in the country for three years in a landmark banning order.

Brentford striker Toney, who has been racially abused several times in the past, shared a screenshot of the message he received on Instagram in October after he scored twice in a 2-0 win over Brighton & Hove Albion.

Northumbria Police and the Metropolitan Police launched a full investigation to trace the suspect and in January the man, named Neill, pleaded guilty to sending an offensive message.

“Neill was handed a four-month sentence suspended for two years for the online offence as well as a three-year football banning order … ,” the Premier League club said.

“The order forbids Neill from attending any regulated football match in the UK, which includes Premier League, Championship, League One, League Two and National League fixtures, as well as England home internationals.”

Neill is also banned from travelling abroad to watch international friendlies, qualification matches and tournaments.

-Reuters

Topics:

Brentford Ivan Toney racial abuse

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

Elvis
Elvis Presley’s jet has its wings clipped for life on the road
sleep
Our bedrooms aren’t refuges any more – working, studying and eating in them is bad for our sleep
energy prices
Energy prices ease from 2022 highs, but the squeeze isn’t over
Expert blasts AUKUS upside for America and Britain, as government pitches to neighbours
nuclear subs
Difficult budget decisions after $368 billion nuclear subs splurge
emily browning
Seasoned Aussie star makes ‘apocalyptic’ waves Down Under