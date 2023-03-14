Death threats, ‘terror’ as women targeted in horror Murray attack

Live

NSW Police are investigating after a group of women holidaying aboard a Murray River houseboat were left “terrified” after a shocking attack.

The group of nine women have told police they were targeted by up to 15 aggressive men, who invaded their houseboat on the Victoria-NSW border on Saturday afternoon.

One of the women, who gave her name only as Kate, said she and eight friends were on a Moama on Murray houseboat about 6pm on Saturday when the men pulled a pontoon boat alongside and asked if they could join them. When they were refused, the men allegedly invaded the women’s boat.

“A few hours later, we just heard this big thump. We were on the top floor and we looked down and they’d actually climbed on board the boat,” Kate told Melbourne’s 3AW radio said, adding that she and her friends were “isolated” with no staff and nowhere to flee.

“We were terrified. We asked them to get off. They started urinating on our stuff. They were banging on the windows trying to get in.”

“They kept coming back, they drove into the boat. There were death threats.

“We tried to lock ourselves upstairs so they couldn’t get up – and we’re just really thankful that they didn’t.

“They were flashing their genitals too … it was really alarming.”

Much of the attack was captured in shocking video footage. Part of it shows a smaller boat sidling up next to the women’s vessel and one of the men jumping on board, before falling in the water.

Kate said the women – including some who were pregnant – were incredibly “rattled” when the men eventually left.

“It was absolutely terrifying, we were all scared for our safety,” she said.

NSW Police said on Tuesday the men’s pontoon boat was driven into the houseboat several times, before the group eventually left.

Footage captured some of the horrifying attack

The women called Moama on Murray Houseboats operator Damien. Nunan for help. He told the media that the men’s boat was also hired from Moama on Murray – and it was returned about 90 minutes late.

“I felt threatened to the point where I recruited two friends to be there with me in my interaction with them,” Mr Nunan told the Seven Network.

“I also contacted police, which I have never felt the need to do previously.

“[It was] the most disrespectful display by a group I have ever come across by a long margin.

“My concern is that if this group is allowed to behave like this without ramifications, it will continue to occur and escalate even further.

There are multiple reports the group of men are believed to be tourists holidaying in the Murray River region.

The incident was reported to the Murray River Police District. Anyone with information – including those with footage of the incident – is urged to contact Moama police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.