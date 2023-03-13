News Watch: Queensland flood warning, NSW election pledges, AUKUS job boom

Watch: Queensland flood warning, NSW election pledges, AUKUS job boom

Watch: Thousands of new Aussie jobs are on the cards as the Prime Minister prepares for his history-making AUKUS announcement. With the New South Wales Election coming up, Dominic Perrottet has launched a campaign for a long term “future fund” for every young child. Meanwhile, Labor says it will abolish toll fees if elected. Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne is set to face a third trial today for two charges of sexually assaulting a woman on Grand Final Night in 2018.

