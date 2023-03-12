Man in critical condition after being struck by lightning

Live

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being struck by lightning in south-east Queensland.

Paramedics were called to Brendale, north of Brisbane, about 2.30pm on Sunday after the victim was struck as storms rolled through the Moreton Bay region.

“One patient has been transported in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after earlier lightning incident at Brendale,” Queensland Ambulance said in a statement.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued on Sunday afternoon for parts of south-east Queensland including Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Redcliffe and the Sunshine Coast.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned of heavy rain and the risk of flash flooding and hail.

The storms follow record-breaking floods that peaked in the state’s north-west on Sunday.

The extreme weather is likely to continue through to Monday as emergency services prepare for recovery efforts after almost 100 residents were evacuated.

Major flood alerts remain active in Burketown, in the state’s far north, after water levels at the Albert River exceeded seven metres on Sunday, surpassing the 2011 record of 6.78 metres.

Heavy rain over the past week caused major flooding across various rivers, including the Nicholson and Leichhardt River catchments which recorded up to 35mm in 24 hours.

Major flooding is occurring along the Albert River while water levels along the Gregory River peaked at 12.3 metres.

With more showers and isolated thunderstorms forecast, emergency services expect peak flooding to continue through to Monday with water heights across Burketown subject to change.

About 97 people were airlifted over 48 hours.

“Due to the current conditions, it is still unsafe for people to return to their homes,” Queensland Police said in a statement on Sunday afternoon.

“All displaced persons have been accommodated and are currently being supported by Queensland Community Recovery Services.”

About 37 houses and two water pumping stations were taken off power due to safety concerns.

Burketown sewage and water treatment was also cut while water reserves and food supplies are said to be stable.

The Mount Isa District Disaster Co-ordination Centre has begun recovery work.

Footage taken from a helicopter above the flood zone on Saturday showed extensive flooding in the town and surrounding areas.

Properties, roads and other infrastructure were inundated, with several aircraft shown perched on a rare strip of elevated concrete.

LifeFlight’s special mission helicopter was deployed to the state’s north-west for the first time ever, and landed in Mount Isa on Sunday.

Several towns, cattle stations and isolated settlements in the southeast Gulf of Carpentaria remain cut off and are relying on supplies sent by air or barge after weeks of torrential rain.

-AAP