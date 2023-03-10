News Watch: NRL racism penalties, Mass shooting in Germany, Qld house explosion
Watch: NRL racism penalties, Mass shooting in Germany, Qld house explosion

Watch: Seven people are reportedly dead and 25 others are injured after a mass shooting at a church hall in Hamburg, Germany. The NRL is talking tough penalties for racism after Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell was allegedly abused by a teenage fan at last night’s game against the Panthers. Anthony Albanese will finish his trip to India with a leaders meeting in New Delhi today, and will discuss trade, energy and security.

