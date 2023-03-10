Watch: NRL racism penalties, Mass shooting in Germany, Qld house explosion

Watch: Seven people are reportedly dead and 25 others are injured after a mass shooting at a church hall in Hamburg, Germany. The NRL is talking tough penalties for racism after Rabbitohs star Latrell Mitchell was allegedly abused by a teenage fan at last night’s game against the Panthers. Anthony Albanese will finish his trip to India with a leaders meeting in New Delhi today, and will discuss trade, energy and security.
Comment on this story
Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies