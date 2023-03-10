News Man, 36, charged with murder after woman’s body discovered in Kallangur yard
Updated:
Live

Man, 36, charged with murder after woman’s body discovered in Kallangur yard

A crime scene has been declared after the body of a woman in her 50s was found at a property in Kallangur, north of Brisbane | ＠GeorgiHill10

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman, after police witnessed what they called a “confronting scene”.

Emergency services were called to an address at Kallangur, north of Brisbane, where the woman aged in her 50s was found dead on Thursday.

The property was declared a crime scene and an investigation launched, with police treating the death as suspicious.

A 36-year-old man was on Thursday night charged with murder.

“The 56-year-old female that was found dead was known to the man that is now in custody and were relatives,” Inspector Ben Fadian told reporters earlier on Thursday.

“There was no domestic violence order against the pair but police had attended the address before on other matters.”

Inspector Fadian said first responders had witnessed a “confronting scene”.

“A member of the public called triple zero and detectives have been conducting door knocks and taking statements of neighbours,” he said.

Inspector Fadian said the man was known to the woman but did not live at the address.

“(They) were known to each other, they are relatives. They are not in a relationship, there is no DV order in place,” he said.

He would not say whether they were mother and son.

“I can’t confirm that. The matter is still being investigated, the nature of the relationship is still being investigated,” he said.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward as investigations continue.

The man will remain in custody and appear before the Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Friday.

1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732)

Lifeline 13 11 14

-AAP

Topics:

body found Kallangur murder charge
Follow Us

Live News

Anthony Albanese
Education deal with India as Australia seeks trade boom
MH370
Conspiracies, rabbit holes, shadowy figures and silence: What really happened to MH370
‘Keto-like’ diet may be bad for the heart: Other risks are well established
microplastic
Oceans awash with micro-plastic pollution due to ‘unprecedented’ increase
Bombshell crime claims about Hillsong finances rock Parliament
kmart
Kmart eyes strong partners in Canada as first step into global markets