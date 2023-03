Today's Stories

Watch: Historic home value drop, Rail chaos fallout, Albanese in India

The irony of Albanese’s big trip to Washington

Alan Kohler: Monetary policy has too much work to do

‘Disgusted’: Fury at price gouging, as rail commuters face more disruption

Next Star Wars film in the decades-old franchise set to include a surprise star in Skywalker story

New titles for Harry and Meghan’s children confirmed as Lilibet is christened

‘Bad timing’: Smaller tax returns tipped amid work-from-home rule changes

Mortgagors beware: What to look for when it’s time to refinance

Bonza eyes Northern Territory skies as consumer watchdog backs more competition

What are ‘reasonable’ hours? The Ryan-Rugg legal stoush may help the rest of us know

Targeted measures can better tackle inflation, instead of lifting interest rates