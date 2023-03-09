High-profile prisoner with link to Cleo Smith kidnapper found dead

Live

A high-profile prisoner connected to the man who kidnapped four-year-old Cleo Smith has been found dead in his prison cell.

The body of Ashley Bropho was discovered unresponsive in Perth’s maximum security Hakea Prison about 8am on Thursday.

The West Australian reports Bropho was beaten to death.

Two units of the prison were placed into lockdown as police investigate the suspected killing.

The 40-year-old Indigenous man was reportedly raised in the same house as alleged kidnapper Terence Kelly, who snatched Cleo Smith from her family tent in 2021.

Bropho was jailed last year after luring a nine-year-old girl with the intention of sexually abusing her in a shocking case that rocked Perth.

He pleaded guilty in September to two counts of indecently dealing with a child under 13 and encouraging a child to engage in sexual acts.

The WA Department of Justice said his death was being investigated.

“Prison staff provided first aid and paramedics attended but the man was unable to be revived,” said a DoJ statement.

“The circumstances surrounding the death will be subject to a police investigation.

“The prison is assisting the investigation and two units have been placed in lockdown to assist police.

“WA Police will provide a report to the State Coroner.”

The Daily Mail reports that Bropho had appeared in Perth Magistrates Court on Tuesday as part of his case.

The court heard he said ‘Hey kid, come here’ before offering the child a Hungry Jack’s burger and luring her to his home where he exposed himself and assaulted her.

Police said a carer interrupted the assault while banging on the door, and the girl left.

Meanwhile 36-year-old Kelly is due to return to court on March 20 over the alleged kidnapping of Cleo Smith.

He has pleaded guilty to abducting her from her family’s campsite at Blowholes, WA, sparking a widespread search and attracting global attention.

He also faces other criminal charges, including assaulting a public officer.