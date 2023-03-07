News Watch: China war threat, Interest rate decision, Sea World crash report

Watch: China war threat, Interest rate decision, Sea World crash report

Watch: A panel of our nation’s leading security experts is warning that Australia is unprepared for any kind of conflict with China. In just a few hours, Australians are expected to cop a record 10th interest rate rise in a row as the reserve bank continues to attempt to reign in inflation. The official first report on the Queensland helicopter crash has revealed the pilot did not hear a crucial call before the accident.

