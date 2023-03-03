News Watch: Singh faces court, Shooting manhunt, Real estate warning
Updated:

Watch: Singh faces court, Shooting manhunt, Real estate warning

Watch: Rajwinder Singh, the former Queensland nurse accused of killing Toyah Cordingley has just appeared in court, and has been formally charged with one count of murder. Rolf Harris is facing more legal action after a Melbourne woman alleged the entertainer molested her when she was 10 years old. Real estate agents have been warned to stick to the rules, as Dominic Perrottet announces a crackdown on bidding wars.

