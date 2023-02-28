Watch: Auburn police shooting, Silica stone ban, Truck company collapse

Watch: An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by police after allegedly walking into a western Sydney police station with a knife, just moments after stabbing a stranger. The federal government is considering banning stone benchtops used in kitchens and bathrooms that are causing silicosis in some workers. There could be more empty shelves at the supermarket, and 1500 jobs are at risk after a company that transports refrigerated goods has declared bankruptcy.