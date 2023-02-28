News One killed in new Turkey earthquake as buildings collapse
One killed in new Turkey earthquake as buildings collapse

An earthquake has shaken south-east Turkey, killing one person, injuring 69 and causing some buildings to collapse, Turkish authorities say.

It hit three weeks after a massive quake that killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Yunus Sezer, head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) told a news conference on Monday that search and rescue teams had been deployed to five buildings.

The quake, which struck the south-eastern province of Malatya, was measured by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre at a magnitude of 5.2. AFAD put it at 5.6.

It struck at a depth of five kilometres, EMSC said.

Media reports said two people were believed to be trapped in the rubble of one building.

Turkey has arrested 184 people suspected of complicity in the collapse of buildings in this month’s earthquakes and investigations are widening, a minister said on Saturday.

-Reuters

earthquake Syria Turkey
