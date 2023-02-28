News Critical incident investigation after man shot dead at police station
Updated:
Critical incident investigation after man shot dead at police station

Paramedics attend the Auburn Police Station. Photo: 7NEWS screenshot
An investigation has been launched into the fatal overnight shooting of a man inside a police station in Sydney.

NSW Police said the man was armed with a knife when he attended the Auburn Police Station after midnight and threatened officers.

He was shot by officers who then immediately performed first aid until the arrival of NSW Ambulance paramedics, NSW Police stated.

The man was taken to Westmead Hospital but died a short time later.

He is yet to be formally identified.

It is believed the same man was involved in the stabbing of a 28-year-old man at 12.03am at Auburn Railway Station.

Neither man was believed to be known to one another.

Both men were taken to Westmead hospital. Photo: 7NEWS Screenshot

The stabbing victim was treated by paramedics at Auburn Railway Station before he was taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

A critical incident team comprised of officers from State Crime Command’s Homicide Squad will investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the discharge of a police firearm.

That investigation will be subject to independent review.

