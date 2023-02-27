News Watch: PM’s cyber security overhaul; children’s hospital staffing crisis laid bare
Updated:

Watch: PM’s cyber security overhaul; children’s hospital staffing crisis laid bare

10 News First – Disclaimer
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Watch: PM Anthony Albanese will overhaul the nation’s cyber security strategy, amid fears of further data breaches. A homicide investigation is underway in Melbourne’s south-east after the body of a 20-year-old woman was discovered. New operating theatres in Westmead Children’s hospital are being used for storage as the hospital faces an ongoing staffing crisis. An Australian-based archaeologist and two of his research colleagues held hostage in PNG for a week have been freed by their kidnappers.

Topics:

10 News

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News

super
Liberal Senator’s about-face on super as explosion in tax dodging revealed
Keanu Reeves March movie guide
March movie guide: John Wick 4, Adam Driver’s sci-fi flick, controversial Oscar nominee To Leslie
making money easy inflation
Making Money Easy Season 3, Episode 4: Why people spending less is a good news story
Jetstar passengers stuck on tarmac for nearly seven hours
flight centre international travel
Flight Centre narrows losses as international travel picks up
super
Ask the Expert: What is super really for? We break down the functions of your retirement nest egg