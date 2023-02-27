High-tech new passport showcases Australia’s natural beauty

A sleek Australian passport, known as the R Series, is being rolled out by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT).

It includes high-tech security features while illustrating iconic Australian landscapes.

DFAT states the transition to the R Series is necessary to “continue to ensure the safety of Australians’ identities to the highest possible standards”.

“To thwart document fraud, we must regularly upgrade the Australian passport’s security features,” DFAT stated.

The older P Series passports remain in use for travel until their expiry date. But it’s worth noting that some countries require passports with at least six months validity beyond the planned stay, so check entry requirements before you travel.

What’s new?

One feature of the R Series passport is the photo page, which is made from tough, high-security, layered plastic called polycarbonate.

This material is laser-engraved rather than printed with ink, which means that photos on the page appear in black and white, not colour.

A raised map of Australia is at the lower left of the holder’s main photo. A second photo appears in a transparent window.

Other windows reveal the antenna for the passport chip, which is embedded in the photo page.

The holder’s photo appears in colour on the observations page, facing the photo page.

Polycarbonate is more durable than laminated paper. It is less susceptible to tears and other minor damage that can cause difficulties for travellers when crossing borders.

The rest of the passport showcases Australia’s natural beauty.

The inside front and back cover pages represent the coasts.

The visa pages showcase 17 landscapes from around the country.

Under ultraviolet light, the sky in each image becomes a nightscape, and a local species of fauna appears.

The passport has numerous high-tech measures, such as the colour-changing wattle on the security features page. It varies based on the angle it is held.

Under ultraviolet light, the blue elements on the photo page transform into a vivid red, and a red and white wattle is visible on the inside front cover beneath the Governor-General’s message.

How do I get one?

The process for applying for, or renewing, a passport hasn’t changed, so you can expect the same application procedures as before.

Make sure you plan ahead and check your passport’s expiry date, especially if you’re traveling in the next six months.

Passport demand “remains strong”, DFAT states, and they expect this high demand to continue throughout 2023.

“Please allow a minimum of six weeks to apply for, or renew, your passport,” DFAT said.

“Child applications can take longer to process because we need to conduct extra checks.”

Last year, wait times for new passports doubled from three to six weeks amid a huge backlog.

The delays were caused by would-be travellers who put off renewing their travel documents while pandemic travel restrictions were in place.

You can find more information on how to get a passport on DFAT’s Getting a passport: How it works website.

How much?

According to DFAT, the new-look passport fees will remain the same.