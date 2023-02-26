News Former in-laws of Hong Kong model Abby Choi face charges in grisly murder
Hong Kong model Abby Choi's remains were discovered in a refrigerator in a Hong Kong flat. Photo: EPA
Hong Kong police are filing murder charges against the former in-laws of a model, days after her body parts were found in a refrigerator.

Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s father-in-law and his eldest son are being charged with murder, while her mother-in-law faces one count of perverting the course of justice, police said in a statement on Sunday.

The woman’s ex-husband was also arrested on Saturday, but no charges have been laid against the 28-year-old man.

The grisly case came to light when police officers discovered the model’s body in parts in a refrigerator on Friday, in a rural village home in Tai Po, a suburban part of Hong Kong close to the border with mainland China.

Tools used in dismembering bodies were found in the flat, Superintendent Alan Chung said.

The 28-year-old woman had financial disputes involving tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars with her ex-husband and his family, Superintendent Chung said, adding that “some people” were unhappy with how Choi handled her financial assets.

The house where her remains were discovered had been rented by her ex-husband’s father only a few weeks ago, Superintendent Chung said.

Topics:

Abby Choi Hong Kong
