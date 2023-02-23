Missing man’s body found on Sydney beach

Live

The body of a man who went missing after going for a swim last week has been found on a Sydney beach.

Police say they were called to Coogee Beach about 6.30pm on Wednesday when a body was spotted.

Police had made a public appeal on the weekend to help find the 54-year-old man who told his family on Saturday he was going for a swim at Maroubra.

After failing to return home, police were notified on Sunday and began a search.

While the body is yet to be formally identified, police are liaising with the man’s family.

-AAP