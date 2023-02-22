News Watch: Spy network uncovered; storm deluges Sydney; dangerous Vic fire
Watch: Spy network uncovered; storm deluges Sydney; dangerous Vic fire

Watch: A major spy network working to steal sensitive information has been removed from Australia. A severe thunderstorm has drowned large parts of Sydney and NSW, causing flash flooding, damaging winds and leaving hundreds of residents without power. A grass fire is burning out of control north-east of Melbourne. Australians are being warned that an intense bushfire season is looming due to ‘powder keg’ conditions.

10 News

