Albanese says ‘no big changes’ to superannuation

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said there will be “no big changes” to superannuation despite the treasurer raising major concerns with the system.

Mr Albanese said the government would receive a review and report into the future of the retirement savings system.

But it was not his intention for a radical overhaul, he said at the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday.

“We said that we would not have any major changes in superannuation, and that is certainly our intention,” said Mr Albanese.

“But we’ll receive the review and the report into superannuation, we think that it is important that this continue, and that we do have a debate about the purposing of superannuation.

“What I have and can give the assurance of is that … we remain the party that’s absolutely committed to universal superannuation and to the system.”

His comments came after Treasurer Jim Chalmers on Monday opened debate into the $3 trillion superannuation sector with a speech laying out a fresh purpose.

Dr Chalmers said delivering a comfortable retirement for members should be the top priority, rather than schemes such as the Morrison government’s COVID-19 policy that allowed millions to draw down on their super.

Mr Albanese said he was concerned that Australians had been able to dip into their super during the pandemic.

“Particularly younger people, and younger women, were left with zero in their superannuation accounts because money was withdrawn during that,” he said.

“Now, that was a tough time. But down the track, that is going to cost much more for those people and for their quality of life.”

Mr Albanese said the last changes to super were done by Scott Morrison in 2016-17.

Chalmers wants ‘national conversation’

On Wednesday, Dr Chalmers spoke further on the topic and said one of the big pressures on the federal budget was superannuation tax concessions.

The treasurer said he wanted to start a conversation about the future of superannuation concessions, but hasn’t changed his position on tax reform.

Dr Chalmers said the government can’t ignore the cost of super tax concessions as the budget faces other pressures.

“We’ve got this big national advantage when it comes to super, we need to make sure it’s sustainable and we need to make sure we can afford the various concessions into the future,” he told ABC Radio National.

Dr Chalmers said since becoming treasure he hadn’t tried to “pretend away” budget pressures, and tax elements of the superannuation system were one of them.

Tax breaks on super were introduced to encourage more people to save super rather than rely on the pension.

However, critics say the existing rules are being used by wealthy individuals to minimise their tax.

At the 2019 election, Labor proposed a policy to change super concessions and did not win office.

The treasurer said the government’s priority, as flagged before the 2022 election, was multinational tax reform and said superannuation changes would not necessarily feature in the May budget.

“We haven’t changed our view, we haven’t taken any decisions,” he said.

“But we should be up for a national conversation about the future of some of these concessions which cost the budget a lot of money.”

Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor said Labor had promised not to tinker with super at the last election.

“They weren’t going to change super,” Mr Taylor told ABC radio on Tuesday.

“It was made unambiguously by the prime minister before the election, and election promises like that really count.”

The opposition has also been criticising Labor’s proposed definition for superannuation that the government wants enshrined into law.

Mr Taylor said the definition, which includes a reference to preserving super for retirement, could stop people accessing super in times of need and that the government needed to clarify the nature of any planned restrictions.